Football: PFF welcomes signing of order for resumption of practices

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) on Monday expressed its gratitude after the Joint Administrative Order (JAO) was signed, paving the way for the resumption of practices of professional teams.

The Department of Health, the Philippine Sports Commission, and the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) signed the order that will provide the guidelines and protocols for teams to follow as they return to training, after a nearly five-month layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes after the Inter-Agency Task Force approved the protocols submitted by the PFF and the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) last July 3.

"We thank the Games and Amusements Board, chaired by Mr. Abraham Mitra, Philippine Sports Commission, led by chairman William Ramirez, and the Department of Health, under Secretary Francisco Duque III, for signing the JAO which allows professional teams to train," PFF president Mariano "Nonong" Araneta said in a statement.

"We look forward to the clubs to prepare for the PFL 2020 season," he added.

PFF secretary general Atty. Ed Gastanes added: "The JAO… will ensure that the players will be match fit once actual PFL matches are given the green light."

The PFF assured that teams of the Philippines Football League (PFL) will strictly follow the protocols mandated in the administrative order, which includes allowing only a maximum of ten persons per training session.

The clubs must also further comply with the protocols put together by PFF. All club teams will train at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, which has been prepared in anticipation of the JAO.

The PFF and the PFL conducted RT-PCR/Swab Testing last July 8, with 155 individuals testing negative. A second RT-PCR test will be conducted in the coming days for PFL players and officials who have yet to be tested.

GAB chairman Baham Mitra said Monday that they will meet with both the PFF and the PBA, "to try to introduce additional safety measures."

"Better safe than sorry," Mitra said. "This is just practice, but this will be a make or break period, if we can move on to resume actual tournaments."

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).