After signing of administrative order, PBA players set to undergo COVID-19 testing



MANILA, Philippines -- The resumption of practices of Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) teams will have to wait another week, as players have yet to be tested for COVID-19.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial on Monday welcomed the signing of the Joint Administrative Order (JAO), which gave the league -- and other professional sports organizations -- the guidelines they need to follow in returning to training.

"Wala pa sa amin (ang JAO), pero sinabihan ako ni chairman (Baham) Mitra (of the Games and Amusements Board) na okay na," said Marcial in a phone interview with ABS-CBN News.

Mitra is one of the three signatories in the document, along with Philippine Sports Commission chairman William "Butch" Ramirez and Health Secretary Francisco Duque.

With PSC Chairman Ramirez, GAB Chairman Baham Mitra, and Health Sec. Francisco Duque signing the JAO, pro basketball and football teams can now resume practices after nearly five months. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/tfrolOggXW — Camille B. Naredo (@camillenaredo) July 27, 2020

"Ang second step namin ay kailangan magpa-schedule na kami ng swab testing," Marcial added.

The league is in communication with the Makati Medical Center, where they hope to have all the players of the 12 PBA teams tested in a two-day span. They expect to receive the results after two days.

The PBA originally planned to have the players tested through the San Miguel Corporation, which has opened its own laboratory. However, Marcial explained that they opted to work with Makati Med as it can process results faster.

"Sa San Miguel dapat. Kaya nila ng 200, 300 na testing. Ang problema, ang resulta, 20 lang ng 20 or 50 lang ng 50," said Marcial. "Ang Makati Med, kaya nila within two days."

If the PBA players are tested by Monday, August 3, then practices can start later that week, he added.

"Kung hindi (by next Monday), sigurado next week, game na," Marcial assured.

The PBA opened its 45th season on March 8, but halted all activities just three days later because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marcial and the Board of Governors remain optimistic that they can resume the All-Filipino Cup later this year, with a crucial meeting set for next month to determine the fate of the conference.

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).