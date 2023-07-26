Stajcic all praises for Filipinas' subs: 'Every player contributed'

The Philippine women's national football team celebrates after their win over New Zealand in the FIFA Women's World Cup, July 25, 2023 at the Sky Stadium in Wellington. PFF-PWNFT.

The Philippine women's national football team maximized their substitutes against New Zealand on Tuesday afternoon, with each player gaining praise from coach Alen Stajcic for the work they put in.

The Filipinas held on for a 1-0 triumph against the Football Ferns -- a historic result that gave them a first-ever win in the FIFA Women's World Cup. Sarina Bolden scored the breakthrough goal in the 24th minute, nodding in the ball off a delivery from Sara Eggesvik at the edge of the box.

Eggesvik gave way to youngster Isabella Flanigan in the 63rd minute, and Dominique Randle and Tahnai Annis came on for Alicia Barker and Quinley Quezada in the 70th. In the 83rd, Stajcic pulled Bolden for Carleigh Frilles, and Jessika Cowart for Ryley Bugay.

"We fought all the way to the end. The substitutes came on and had a lot of energy. I thought Dom Randle was excellent when she came on, Carleigh and Bella Flanigan up front," Stajcic said after the match.

"All the subs came on and did really well. We said that we were gonna use all five subs; that was part of the game plan today," he also said. "Every player contributed, and every player that came off the bench knew that they were gonna have a big role to play, and needing to add energy."

Indeed, Stajcic believes that their substitutes could have sealed the game in the final few minutes; Frilles actually put the ball into the back of the net but was clearly offside.

Still, the coach had nothing but praise for how their substitutes finished off the match, given that they had one less day of rest than New Zealand.

"They had the extra day to recuperate that we didn't, and the subs, all of them played a massive role in ensuring that we made it hard for New Zealand to get through," he said.

The Filipinas now have four days in between matches, as they are set to wrap up the group stage against Norway on July 30 at the Eden Park in Auckland.

As it stands, all four teams in Group A still have an opportunity to advance to the knockout stages. Switzerland are at the top of the group with four points on a win and a draw, while the Filipinas and New Zealand each have three points. Norway, the pre-tournament favorite to make it out of the group, are stuck on one point.

