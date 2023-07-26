POC’s Tolentino applauds Filipinas, Blu Girls

The Philippine women's national football team before the game against Switzerland at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 on Friday at the Forsyth Barr Stadium. Courtesy PFF-PWNFT

MANILA — Filipina athletes are getting their moment in the spotlight this week, thanks to the Philippine women's football and softball teams.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino applauded two of the country's top women's national teams after they scored huge wins on back-to-back days at their respective tournaments.

The Filipinas made history yesterday after getting the country its first-ever victory at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, stunning New Zealand, 1-0, during their group-stage matchup.

“It’s God’s gift, the Filipinas are the underdogs,” said Tolentino.

“Chance favors the prepared mind and in the Filipinas’ case, the prepared team,” added Tolentino while also lauding the Philippine Football Federation’s efforts to continuously uplift the team.

Meanwhile, the RP Blu Girls clinched a playoff spot after winning two straight games at the 2023 WBSC Women's Softball World Cup in Italy.

They also scored a win against New Zealand’s softball team at the tournament, while also ousting hosts Italy.

Coincidentally, July was also the month in 2021 that Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo won the country’s first Olympic gold medal in Tokyo.

“Two years ago, on July 26, 2021, at the massive Tokyo International Forum, Hidilyn Diaz won the Philippines’ first gold Olympic medal,” said Tolentino.

“And on Tuesday, July 25, it was the Filipinas’ turn to make sports history. They didn’t only qualify for the World Cup for the first time, they made an impact,” he said, adding the Blu Girls deserve the same level of admiration by also conquering odds against the world’s top softball nations.

Tolentino added that July has become a winning month for Philippine sports, and he is hoping that it would translate during next year’s Paris Olympic Games which will open on July 26, 2024. It will also be the 100th year of the Philippines' participation in the Olympic movement, having debuted in 1924 also in the French capital.

“God willing, and with our athletes training harder and with more dedication and focus, we can do better in Paris,” Tolentino added.

