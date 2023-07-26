PBA on Tour: NLEX turns back Talk 'N Text

PBA Images.

MANILA -- NLEX fought from 22 points down to squeeze out a 97-84 victory over Talk 'N Text in the PBA on Tour on Wednesday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Tropang GIGA launched a massive first quarter, leaning on the outside shooting of Carl Bryan Cruz and Glenn Khobuntin for a 37-17 lead.

But the Road Warriors stuck to its zone defense to limit TNT to just eight points in the following period, and it was all NLEX from there.

Anthony Semerad was deadliest in the third quarter when he started waxing hot from beyond the arc to finish 23 points on five treys.

This allowed the Road Warriors to turn the tables on TNT and lead by as much as 20.

Clint Doliguez and Don Trollano added 16 points each even as Kevin Alas fired 14 markers.

"We just needed get more energy," said Semerad on their slow start. "We started pushing the ball and running, get out defensive stops, run our offense and hit our shots."

Coach Frankie Lim's charges ended the preseason tournament with a 5-5 record.

Cruz, who had seven triples for TNT, finished with 26 points.

Khobuntin knocked down six treys for 24 points.

But these did not stop TNT from falling to a 2-9 record.

The Tropang GIGA has one last assignment against Blackwater Bossing on Wednesday.



The Scores:

NLEX 97 – Semerad 23, Doliguez 16, Trollano 16, Alas 13, Anthony 11, Nieto 6, Pascual 4, Guissani 3, Paniamogan 2, Adamos 2

TNT 84 – Cruz 26, Khobuntin 24, Tungcab 12, Jopia 6, Marcelo 5, Heruela 3, Varilla 3, reyes 3, Montalbo 2, Cuntapay 0, Ganuelas-Rosser 0

QUARTERS: 17-37, 41-45, 74-68, 97-84