MMA: Pacio says Brooks vs Musumeci bout a toss-up

Jarred “The Monkey God” Brooks and Mikey “Darth Rigatoni” Musumeci will face off for the ONE flyweight submission grappling championship. Handout/ONE Championship.

MANILA -- Former ONE strawweight champion Joshua “The Passion” Pacio believes the upcoming clash between Jarred “The Monkey God” Brooks and Mikey “Darth Rigatoni” Musumeci is too close to call.

“Mahirap pa mag-predict kasi masyadong close. Parehas na magaling sila sa submission grappling kaya ang hirap pumili,” he said.

Brooks, the reigning ONE strawweight champion, is moving up in weight to challenge Musumeci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling championship at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on August 4 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It’s a showdown between two of the best grapplers ONE Championship has to offer, with Brooks a world-class wrestling standout and Musumeci a multi-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu World Champion.

And if Pacio will be asked, this clash is going to boil down on strength against technique.

“Alam ko yung lakas ni Jarred. Napaka-heavy ng pin niya and sigurado ako na doon niya dadalhin yung laban. Pagka-takedown, pin, and control, and then pag may opportunity, he’ll try to get a submission. So yun talaga yung advantage niya, na mabigat yung pin niya kaya napakalakas niya talaga,” he said.

Pacio knew first hand of Brooks’ power in their clash in December last year at ONE 164: Pacio vs. Brooks where the brash American claimed the strawweight crown.

But the Lions Nation MMA standout also isn’t discounting the skills of Musumeci knowing his pedigree as a BJJ black belt.

“Alam natin yung caliber ni Mikey sa ground game kaya nga siya yung champion sa submission grappling. Ibang level yan kasi champion talaga siya sa Jiu-Jitsu. Halos lahat na ng awards naiuwi niya,” he said.

One thing’s for sure for Pacio: he sees this match as a must see.

“Kailangan mo talagang panoorin itong laban na ito kasi magandang laban talaga,” he said. “Hindi tumitigil si Jarred sa training at kung saan saang gyms siya nagpupunta para mas matuto siya kaya doon nanggagaling ang confidence niya. Si Mikey naman, napakagaling talaga na grappler kaya mahirap pumili kung sino ang mananalo.”