The FEU Tamaraws. Handout/AsiaBasket

MANILA – Far Eastern University clinched the top seed in Group B after triumphing over Colegio de San Juan de Letran, 84-74, at the 2023 Bola.TV AsiaBasket Las Piñas Championship on Wednesday.

Cholo Anonuevo spearheaded the Tamaraws with 14 points, four rebounds, and two assists as the squad got its fourth victory in as many games.

Following him was Xyrus Torres who chipped in five rebounds and two assists in the last group game before the tournament holds its quarterfinal matches tomorrow.

James Tempra and Patrick Sleat got 12 markers each for the Morayta-based squad who will be facing CSB in the quarters at 5:00 PM.

The Knights, on the other hand, were led by veteran guard Kurt Reyson who finished with 20 points, nine assists, and eight boards, while incoming second-year big man Kevin Santos produced a 19-point, 15-rebound game while also adding three rejections.

This is the second loss of Letran after winning their first two games, and they will be facing Corsa Tires in the quarters at 7:00 PM.

In another collegiate matchup, College of St. Benilde outlasted University of Perpetual Help System DALTA, 83-71, to move on to the next round.

Leading the Blazers was ace guard Migs Oczon who finished with 23 points, six assists, and four rebounds, while Miggy Corteza put up 17 markers, 10 boards, and two rejections.

Arthur Roque and Cyrus Nitura led the Altas in scoring, as the pair finished with 16 and 12, respectively.

This game’s outcome resulted in both squads posting a 1-3 record in Group A, tied for the fourth and fifth place in their group, but CSB winning over Perpetual meant that the Altas were now eliminated from quarterfinal contention.

Meanwhile, Corsa Tires escaped Uratex Philippines, 76-73, in another Group A duel.

Gerald Anderson led Corsa Tires with 18 points, six rebounds, and three assists, while Justine Sanchez finished with 17 markers, eight dimes, and seven boards as the team moved up to 2-2.

For Uratex, Ola Adeogun’s 20-point, 17-rebound, two-block game went for naught as they fell to their second loss in four games. They will be facing Sanzar in the quarters at 1:00 PM.



Pilipinas Aguilas also scored a close win after defeating Sanzar Pharmaceutical, 75-72, to end their AsiaBasket campaign.

The Aguilas were steered by Mark Ramirez’s 23 points, five rebounds, and three assists, and helping him was Toba Eugene with 11 markers while also grabbing 12 boards to finally break through the winning column after four tries.

Even finishing with 30 massive points to go along with 14 rebounds, Adeshokan Odou was not able to lead Sanzar to a win, making them go down to 2-2.

Ateneo and San Beda are also assured of a spot in the quarterfinals in their respective groups, and they will be facing each other in their own bout tomorrow at 3:00 PM.