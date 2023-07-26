Rob Bonta and Reina Bonta pose on the red carpet at Unforgettable: The 20th Annual Asian American Awards at The Beverly Hilton, in Los Angeles, California, USA, December 17, 2022. David Swanson, EPA-EFE/File.

A high-profile Filipino-American politician was among the over 32,000 fans who witnessed the Philippine women's national football team's historic victory over New Zealand in the FIFA Women's World Cup on Tuesday.

Rob Bonta, the attorney general of California, watched with great pride as the Filipinas pulled off a 1-0 upset of the co-hosts at the Sky Stadium in Wellington. His daughter, Reina, was an unused substitute in the match.

"[I'm] very proud," Bonta told Dyan Castillejo of ABS-CBN News at the half, where the Filipinas built a 1-0 lead off Sarina Bolden's 24th minute header.

"[We're] very excited here in Wellington … We're feeling all the feels and [we're] excited about it. All the fans are here, cheering them on, and we're proud to be part of it," he added.

The attorney general of California since 2021, Bonta was also present for the Filipinas' World Cup debut against Switzerland last week in Dunedin, and he intends to be at the Eden Park in Auckland when the Filipinas take on Norway on July 30.

His daughter, Reina, followed in his footsteps and played collegiate football for Yale University. She is signed to Brazilian club Santos and made her debut for the Philippines in 2022. She has since featured six times for the Filipinas and was named to the Women's World Cup team.

"Proud doesn’t begin to express it," Rob said on social media of Reina's achievement.

Proud doesn’t begin to express it.



Can’t wait to cheer on Reina at the Women’s World Cup! #FIFAWWChttps://t.co/bkAGfVcGOc — Rob Bonta (@AGRobBonta) July 20, 2023

The 24-year-old Reina is also a filmmaker, and her movie "LAHI" had appeared in film festivals in Portland and San Diego.

In an interview with FIFA ahead of the World Cup, Reina highlighted her father's influence on her both on the field and off.

"He’s a really formative part of my time growing up as a soccer player and a person. I was really excited and proud to play on the same field that he played on at Yale, to try and fill some big shoes because he left quite an impression there," said Reina.

"In the end, his heart was calling him to law school and to a profession he’s also really passionate about. Now, as Attorney General of California, he’s very happy to be serving the state that he grew up in. He’s very happy but, yeah, football was a dream of his and he didn’t get to do everything he wanted," she added.

"I think it’s awesome that he can live that dream through me in some way. I’m playing professionally and in the Philippines national team, representing the country where he was born."