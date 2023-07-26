The Philippine Blu Girls successfully clinched a playoff spot in the 2023 WBSC Women's Softball World Cup after winning over New Zealand and Italy.

The RP Blu Girls, composed of Glory Alonzo, Francesca Altomonte, Mary Ann Antolihao, Danica Aquino, Khrisha Genuary Cantor, Elise Dela Torre, Skylynne Ellazar, Ma. Angelu Gabriel, Nicole Adra Hammoude, Mary Joy Maguad, Ma. Celyn Ojare, Royevel Palma, Cristy Joy Roa, Ma. Charlotte Narces Sales, Alaiza Talisik, and Reyae Mae Villamin, bounced back with a pair of victories against New Zealand, 5-3, and hosts Italy, 6-5, after their slow start in the tournament.

The Ana Santiago-led squad faltered in its first three matches, losing to Canada, 0-5, Japan, 0-13, and Venezuela, 1-5. Joining Santiago in her staff are Venerando Dizer, Anthony Santos, and Raymundo Pagkaliwagan

"A sensational victory against world's No. 8 Italy in the Women's Softball World Cup 2023 group stage. I’m confident the Blu Girls can do it again in the battle for third place,” said Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines president Jean Henri Lhuillier.

RP Blu, who posts a 2-3 record, and Italy, who is at 3-2, will be battling in the playoffs once more to determine the third placer in Group C.

Following this is the matchup between Japan and Canada, who both sit at the top with 4-1 standings, to determine the group’s champions.

The winner of the Philippines vs. Italy bout and the Japan-Canada match will then be facing each other in the repechage.

— With a report from Marlon Bernardino