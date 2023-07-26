Angela Beard (R) of the Philippines in action against Hannah Wilkinson (L) of New Zealand during the FIFA Women's World Cup group A soccer match between New Zealand and the Philippines in Wellington, New Zealand, July 25, 2023. Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE.

The Philippine women’s national football team made history after winning their first-ever match during their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup game against New Zealand, but for Angie Beard, it meant even more.

The Filpinas’ defender had the opportunity to reunite with her close friend and former teammate, New Zealand’s midfielder, Indiah-Paige Riley.

The former Fortuna Hjorring players exchange their kits post-game, and Beard also shared a previous video of the two enjoying the company of each other.

“Hey @indiahriley, tell these girls that in a years time they’d be playing each other in a World Cup,” the Filipino-Australian wrote.

They played together for two years in Denmark for Fortuna, and both previously played for Australia’s Under-17, Under-20, and its senior team.

Aside from this, Beard and Riley are also among the list of players who suited up for the A-League Women’s Brisbane Boars, but during different points of their careers. Riley currently plays for the Boars, while Beard played with them from 2014 until 2017, and is currently signed with Western United.

In an Instagram Story, Beard also reflected on the significance of their win over New Zealand, particularly for Filipinas co-captain Hali Long who was her partner in the backline against the Football Ferns.

"It's a privilege to join you on this journey of yours that has been years in the making," Beard said in a post dedicated to Long. "I'm so grateful to have you by my side through 90+ minutes and all of this."