The Philippine women's national football team celebrates their win over New Zealand in the FIFA Women's World Cup. PFF-PWNFT.

The Philippine women’s national football team may have already carved themselves in the history books, but the Filipinas are hungrier than ever after getting the country’s first-ever win in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

All thanks to Sarina Bolden’s historic goal in the 24th minute of their match against co-host New Zealand, the team is still poised to advance to the knockout stage of the World Cup.

Defender Sofia Harrison shared her thoughts on their win, expressing a message of focus as they look ahead to their next assignment in Norway.

“Alab ng Puso. Job’s not done,” she penned on her social media account.

Co-team captain Hali Long also reacted to Wales’ football star Jess Fishlock’s tweet about the Filipinas’ matchup against NZ.

“And we did.”

Long also quoted the tweet of ABS-CBN’s Dyan Castillejo’s video with hopes of getting another win in their July 30 matchup at Eden Park.

“Isa pa sa Auckland?” she wrote.

Also expressing pride in their achievement was Katrina Guillou, whose energy and work rate were vital to the win.

Longtime Filipinas midfielder Quinley Quezada said "the feeling is indescribable" after scoring the win.

At present, Group A has three teams with a win, those being Switzerland, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The Swiss are the lone team without a loss, while the Filipinas, NZ, and Norway have one defeat each.

Only the top two teams of each group will advance to the next round of the World Cup.