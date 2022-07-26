UCBL: UP wins by forfeiture vs JRU after scuffle

Screengrab from UCBL and UP Fight Club’s Twitter

MANILA – The University of the Philippines (UP) walked away with a victory over Jose Rizal University (JRU) via forfeiture in the PG Flex Linoleum-UCBL Preseason Tournament after a Heavy Bomber punched a Fighting Maroon.

On Tuesday, the match between UP and JRU had to be stopped in the third quarter after John Amores threw a punch at Mark Gil Belmonte of the Fighting Maroons.

Amores and Belmonte were jostling for position when they both fell to the ground before the former gave the latter a punch. UP was ahead 52-41 and eventually awarded the win.

Q3: Mark Belmonte is down due to a JRU player punching him. He’s currently bleeding and being attended to by the medical team. 😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/tXD4VFs9fo — UP Fight Club | CHAMPIONS ✊🏻 (@upmaroonclub) July 26, 2022

Amores was ejected from the court due to his act.

In a photo released by UP Fight Club’s Twitter, Belmonte was seen down on the floor. He was bleeding and had to be assisted by a medical team, according to the tweet.

It was the Fighting Maroons’ third win in the tournament. They are also playing in the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup.