UCBL: UP wins by forfeiture vs JRU after scuffle

Posted at Jul 26 2022 02:58 PM

Screengrab from UCBL and UP Fight Club’s Twitter
MANILA – The University of the Philippines (UP) walked away with a victory over Jose Rizal University (JRU) via forfeiture in the PG Flex Linoleum-UCBL Preseason Tournament after a Heavy Bomber punched a Fighting Maroon. 

On Tuesday, the match between UP and JRU had to be stopped in the third quarter after John Amores threw a punch at Mark Gil Belmonte of the Fighting Maroons. 

Amores and Belmonte were jostling for position when they both fell to the ground before the former gave the latter a punch. UP was ahead 52-41 and eventually awarded the win. 

Amores was ejected from the court due to his act.

In a photo released by UP Fight Club’s Twitter, Belmonte was seen down on the floor. He was bleeding and had to be assisted by a medical team, according to the tweet. 

It was the Fighting Maroons’ third win in the tournament. They are also playing in the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup. 

