Alex Eala at the W60 Vitoria-Gasteiz in Spain. Photo courtesy of Araba World Tennis Tour—Open Grupo Amutio on Instagram.



Tennis player Alex Eala has improved her standing in the latest Women's Tennis Association (WTA) world rankings following her semifinals appearance in the W60 Vitoria-Gasteiz women's singles.

From No. 317, the Pinay lass climbed 35 places higher to No. 282.

"Happy to be at my highest ranking yet!" said Eala in her latest Instagram post.

The 17-year-old is currently the top ranking netter in the Southeast Asian region.

Eala made it through to her third semifinal this season by ousting Eden Silva of Great Britain, 6-1, 6-1, in the W60 Vitoria-Gasteiz before bowing to No. 3 seed Jessika Ponchet of France, 4-6, 4-6.