PVL: Petro Gazz ends slump with upset of Cignal

(UPDATED Petro Gazz finally chalked a win by defeating semifinalist Cignal in 4 sets in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference at the Filoil Ecooil Centre in San Juan on Tuesday.

The Angels dropped their first set before sweeping the next three in a 19-25, 25-14, 25-23, 25-14 win over the erstwhile unbeaten HD Spikers.

Petro Gazz, led by Aiza Pontillas, took advantage of the early exit of Ces Molina in the second set.

Molina was injured after accidentally landing on Pontillas foot. As a result she left the court with an ankle sprain.

Pontillas finished the game with 19 points, while Mary Joy Palma and Mar Jana Philips added 17 and 15, respectively.

Marivic Meneses topped Cignal with 10 markers.

Despite the loss, the HD Spikers remained on top with a 4-1 mark while Petro Gazz tied Chery Tiggo at 1-4.