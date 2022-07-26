Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The Army Black Mamba is knocking on the semifinals door of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Invitational Conference.

The Army swept the struggling Chery Tiggo Crossovers on Tuesday, 25-20, 25-23, 25-22, to secure its third win in the league that assured them of a playoff for a Final 4 ticket.

The Black Mamba improved to a 3-2 win-loss card, while the Crossovers dropped to a 1-4 slate and are now out of the semis contention.

Jovelyn Gonzaga led the Army once again with a game-high 15 points, while Audrey Paran added eight points.

After getting the first set, the Army faced a formidable task in the succeeding set as Chery Tiggo reached 23 points first off a runner from Maika Ortiz, 23-21.

But Gonzaga carried the team off a timeout to tie the second set at 23-all. An error from Shaya Adorador put the Army at set point before Ivy Perez scored an ace for a 2-0 sets lead.

Veteran Mary Jean Balse tallied a lucky ace in the third set that gave the Black Mamba a 13-9 separation.

The Army did not look back as the Crossovers committed more errors that established a 22-15 advantage for the Black Mamba.

Adorador and Mylene Paat took charge for Chery Tiggo with 11 points apiece.

