PBA: Magnolia's Mark Barroca named Player of the Week

Mark Barroca sparked Magnolia's triumph against NLEX in Game 1. PBA Images.

Mark Barroca continues to prove his stature as among the best guards in the PBA by joining the 5,000-point club for the third-seeded Magnolia Hotshots.

But more than just scoring, the 11-year veteran made huge contributions in almost all departments as Magnolia picked up its 8th consecutive win with its 98-89 victory over NLEX in their best-of-three quarterfinals series.

Barroca normed 13.3 points on 40-percent shooting from the 3-point area, 4.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 3.0 steals in the last three games.

Against NLEX, he exploded for 24 points, breaching the 5,000-point mark.

Barroca became the 94th player in PBA history to achieve the scoring feat, thus earning himself the PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period July 20-24.

The veteran playmaker added 7 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals against the Road Warriors, pushing the Hotshots a step closer to the the semis.

"Nagpapasalamat ako sa Panginoon sa career ko at ngayon nga, nakaabot ako ng 5,000 points. Pasalamat ako kay coach (Chito Victolero) at sa mga teammates ko. Kung hindi naman dahil sa kanila, hindi ko rin maaabot it. Bonus lang 'yung mga award. Ang goal namin is manalo talaga ng championship," he said.