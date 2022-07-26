TerraFirma big man Isaac Go is out for the year after suffering a major knee injury. PBA Images.

PBA player and former Gilas Pilipinas team captain Isaac Go was among the players who graced the recent launch and blessing of Acro Residences owned by the family of businessman and sportsman Caesar Wongchuking.

Go appeared in crutches after the 6-foot-7, former Ateneo de Manila University stalwart tore his ACL and damaged his meniscus, which would sideline him for eight to 10 months.

“My job is just to take it day by day. Boring 'yung rehab, given 'yun, ayaw mo na maulit ulit. Gusto mo, one time, big time na. Ayusin mo na,” Go told ABS-CBN News in an exclusive interview.

Selected by Terrafirma in the Gilas special draft three years ago, Go was among the players released by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) this season, but just a few games into his PBA career, he hurt his right knee during their game against the NorthPort Batang Pier in the early goings of the PBA Philippine Cup.

“Of course, nakakalungkot. You don’t want to get hurt. You only want to be out there. You just want to be playing. But it’s part of the game, injuries do happen. I felt good coming to this conference, but injuries do happen. You just have to roll with the punches to get back stronger,” said Go.

This was the first major injury Go suffered in eight years of playing.

“I had an injury on my right shoulder in 2014, my very first year (in college). This is my second major injury,” added Go.

According to Go, doing rehab is probably the most boring part for players getting injured, but that’s what it takes to get him back stronger.

Instead, he’s looking at the bright side as he has been playing practically non-stop.

“I’m good naman with my recovery, kailangan medyo conservative 'yung approach muna, so now nakakatayo na ako, nakaka-weight bearing na ako. Maybe another two weeks, matatangal na 'yung crutches,” he added.

“I tore my ACL and hurt my meniscus. It’s more of the meniscus kung bakit nadi-delay 'yung weight-bearing progress.”

For Go, he wants to make sure he’ll follow the process and do things the right way.

“Ngayon, I’m just trying to make sure na may tamang lakas na. My meniscus has enough time to recover. Medyo inaalagaan nila 'yung meniscus kasi 'yun 'yung tricky daw. Medyo straight forward naman 'yung recovery process,” said Go.

“My life revolves in basketball, ang daming nagagawa ko. It’s something that takes up my day. I just look at it on a positive side that this is a chance for me to rest, a chance to recover mentally and physically as well. Eto na 'yung chance ko.”

Go is not used to long waits, but he needs to look at his day-to-day progress for now.

“I’m the type of person kasi na even though pahinga kami, I’m the type of person na kapag walang laro, nawawala sa kundisyon. I’ll maybe take a week or a week and a half off and then start weights, skills training even though walang practice. Tapos nagkataon, I got a call up sa SEA Games so tuloy-tuloy talaga,” added Go.