APEX Fuel-San Sebastian roared to its fourth straight victory by fending off Centro Escolar University (CEU), 71-62, in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup on Tuesday at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

James Una led the Golden Stags with 17 markers, 9 rebounds, 4 blocks, and 2 assists while Jacob Shanoda tallied 13 points and 12 boards.

Ichie Altamirano went 3-of-7 from the 3-point area to finish with 11 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists as Apex Fuel-San Sebastian clinched a playoff seat and moved to joint first with Marinerong Pilipino at 4-1.

"Yung will to win talaga, noong huli parang kami na 'yung gustong manalo," said coach Egay Macaraya in the PBA website.

This boosted the Golden Stags' top 2 hopes ahead of their brutal schedule versus Wangs Basketball @26-Letran and Adalem Construction-St. Clare.

Lenard Santiago had 20 points and 6 rebounds for the Scorpions, who fell to 2-3.

In the other games, ECOOIL-La Salle beat Wangs Basketball @26-Letran, 94-87, while Marinerong Pilipino routed AMA Online, 87-49.

ECOOIL-La Salle turned to Kevin Quiambao, who flirted with a triple-double by tallying 15 points, 10 rebounds and 7 assists.

Quiambao rallied the Green Archers from a 10-point first half deficit, and sealed their victory via free throws in the last 1:38.

Juan Gomez de Liano, for his part, exploded for 31 points to help Marinerong Pilipino crush AMA Online by 38 points.

Gomez de Liano triggered three treys en route to finishing with 16 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks, and a steal.