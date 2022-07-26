Riot Games PH country head Joel Guzman speaks to reporters ahead of the pre-launch of the Star Guardian Art School offline event at the Moon Rabbit Cafe in San Juan City. Angela Coloma, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The country manager of Riot Games on Wednesday said holding offline esports events may be possible if the COVID-19 situation is "secure."

Riot Games is slated to host its first offline event since the pandemic began through the League of Legends: Wild Rift Star Guardian Art School – an interactive art workshop set at a cafe in San Juan.

Asked about the possibility of expanding these offline events to esports, Riot Games Philippines country manager Joel Guzman said they are monitoring the COVID-19 situation and coordinating with possible organizations.

The Philippines is currently under Alert Level 1, with 27,643 active coronavirus cases and a positivity rate of 13.6 percent as of Tuesday, way higher than the World Health Organization's 5 percent benchmark.

"We've been exploring and we have some partners that we're actually talking to. But then we have to be careful because safety is our utmost priority," Guzman told reporters in the Star Guardian Art School's pre-launch, Thursday.

"We're talking to partners that would give us those offline events. A lot of people have been asking because it's really different... When you have, when you're watching, streaming, or being in a crowd cheering for a team... But given, or if as long as we're pretty much secure in the health guidelines, definitely it would be."

Riot Games earlier said it was opening a Philippine office as it expands its Asian market, with Guzman at the helm. The developers, behind hit titles League of Legends, its mobile version Wild Rift, and first-person-shooting game Valorant, are currently hiring to expand their office.

The Philippine Esports Organization, the country's official governing body said it would be pushing to host international tournaments like the Valorant Champions Tour in the country. For Guzman, their best way forward is to "explore" the possibilities around the game's Asia-Pacific region, where the Philippines falls under.

"Let's do regionals first and let's do the country, teams and whoever wins will go to the regionals and we'll decide where do we host that. There's plenty of possibilities to explore APAC. It could be in India or Japan, you know," he said.

The local Riot Games office also said it was welcome to host community-based events and tournaments, as long as "it does not go against the community guidelines."

"We welcome branded events, we welcome community-based events we even welcome esports teams doing community tournaments and one of Riot's guidelines is that it has to be in sync with the schedule of the business. It shouldn't fall in line with that schedule. So as long as it doesn't contradict or go against the community guidelines if it's an off-season definitely," Guzman added.