‘I’m not crying, you’re crying’: Joy overwhelms Pinoy athletes, after Diaz’s historic Olympic gold

Hidilyn Diaz of the Philippines celebrates after winning the gold medal. Edgard Garrido, Reuters.

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino athletes poured out their emotions on social media on Monday night, after weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz made history for the country by winning a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

Diaz, 30, set a new Olympic record by lifting a combined 224kg in the 55kg division, fending off China's Liao Qiuyun by one kilogram.

Her fellow Filipino athletes flooded social media with congratulatory messages, with Olympian boxer Eumir Marcial leading the way.

Marcial, another medal bet, said: "Speechless ako ngayon sa sobrang saya."

NLEX guard Kiefer Ravena said: "I'm not crying, you're crying." He also noted that Diaz stands to receive plenty of incentives -- at least P33 million -- after her golden triumph.

Give The Bag!!!! That check gotta be ready ASAP 😫😭😫😭😫 — Kiefer Ravena (@kieferravena) July 26, 2021

Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone expressed his pride and amazement at Diaz's feat as well, marveling at all the Filipina weightlifter had to go through before reaching the pinnacle of her sport.

Amazing Hidilyn, just amazing!! So PROUD!! — Tim Cone (@manilacone) July 26, 2021

Just think of all the work Hidilyn has done through her lifetime to get to this point. An Olympic GOLD Medal!!! — Tim Cone (@manilacone) July 26, 2021

Filipina skateboarder Margielyn Didal, who earlier Monday finished seventh in the women's street event, also expressed her pride at Diaz's feat.

Several other athletes offered not just their congratulations but also their gratitude as Diaz ended the country's long wait for an Olympic gold.

GRABE!! MARAMING SALAMAT HIDILYN DIAZ!! HISTORIC GOLD! 🇵🇭🥇 #Tokyo2020 — Julia Morado (@juliacmorado) July 26, 2021

The PH National Anthem at the Olympics.

Grabe feeling ko dipa magsisink-in kay Hidilyn to. Baka hanggang mamayang gabi, buhatin niya ang kama pati ref nya ng sabay in disbelief na record-holder and Olympic gold medalist na siya. Hahaha — Carmela Tunay (@carmelaloo08) July 26, 2021

ANG LALA. I CANT. NO WORDS. ❤💙💛🇵🇭



HIDILYN DIAZ. FROM BEGGING FOR SUPPORT ➡️ OLYMPIC GOLD/PINOY HISTORY/ OLYMPIC RECORD.



GOD'S WORK AND HIDILYN'S TESTIMONY.



MABUHAY MGA ATLETANG PINOY! — Carmela Tunay (@carmelaloo08) July 26, 2021



