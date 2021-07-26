‘I’m not crying, you’re crying’: Joy overwhelms Pinoy athletes, after Diaz’s historic Olympic gold

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino athletes poured out their emotions on social media on Monday night, after weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz made history for the country by winning a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics.
Diaz, 30, set a new Olympic record by lifting a combined 224kg in the 55kg division, fending off China's Liao Qiuyun by one kilogram.
Her fellow Filipino athletes flooded social media with congratulatory messages, with Olympian boxer Eumir Marcial leading the way.
Marcial, another medal bet, said: "Speechless ako ngayon sa sobrang saya."
NLEX guard Kiefer Ravena said: "I'm not crying, you're crying." He also noted that Diaz stands to receive plenty of incentives -- at least P33 million -- after her golden triumph.
Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone expressed his pride and amazement at Diaz's feat as well, marveling at all the Filipina weightlifter had to go through before reaching the pinnacle of her sport.
Filipina skateboarder Margielyn Didal, who earlier Monday finished seventh in the women's street event, also expressed her pride at Diaz's feat.
Several other athletes offered not just their congratulations but also their gratitude as Diaz ended the country's long wait for an Olympic gold.
