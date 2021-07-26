Slovenia, Doncic torch Argentina in Olympics debut

Luka Doncic of Slovenia in action with Francisco Caffaro of Argentina and Patricio Garino of Argentina. Brian Snyder, Reuters

TOKYO - The Slovenian men's basketball team rolled past Argentina 118-100 in their Olympic debut on Monday as Luka Doncic scored 48 points to come close to breaking the single-game scoring record for the tournament.

Argentina may have the Olympics pedigree, with a gold and a bronze medal to their name, but newcomers Slovenia showed no hesitation out of the gate, taking an early lead on four straight three-pointers including three by Doncic.

By half-time Doncic, on the Dallas Mavericks roster in the NBA, already had 31 points, accounting for half of his team's scoring as they led 62-42 and never looked back.

Doncic finished on 18 for 29 shooting, including six three-pointers, and added 11 rebounds and five assists.

Luis Scola, playing in his fifth Olympics for Argentina, led his team with 23 points.

Brazil's Oscar Schmidt holds the single-game record with 55 points set in 1988 versus Spain. Doncic's 48 points ties him for second place with Australia's Eddie Palubinskas in 1976.

(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

