PVL: Sta. Lucia regains winning ways at Black Mamba-Army's expense

The Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors improved to 2-2 in the PVL Open Conference. PVL Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- The Sta. Lucia Lady Realtors snapped a two-game slide with a four-set victory over Black Mamba-Army, Monday at the PCV Socio-Civic Cultural Center in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

Jovelyn Prado shone all throughout and Aiza Maizo-Pontilla was a weapon off the bench as the Lady Realtors claimed a 25-23, 25-20, 22-25, 25-18 triumph.

With the result, Sta. Lucia improved to 2-2 in the 2021 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference, their first win since a sweep of PLDT on July 19.