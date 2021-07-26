PVL: Chery Tiggo sweeps Perlas for bounce-back win

The Chery Tiggo Crossovers celebrate a point against the Perlas Spikers. PVL Media Bureau

(UPDATED) Chery Tiggo made sure that there would be no upset this time around, displaying its poise in the second and third sets en route to a sweep of the Perlas Spikers, Monday at the PCV Socio-Civic Cultural Center in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

The Crossovers dominated the opening set but had to rally in the next two for a 25-10, 27-25, 25-23 result that gave them their third win in the 2021 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

It was also a bounce-back victory for Chery Tiggo after their shock five-set defeat to unfancied BaliPure last Thursday, where they squandered a two-set lead.

"I am happy, iba pa rin ang panalo," said Chery Tiggo coach Aaron Velez after they improved to 3-1 in the tournament, just behind unbeaten Creamline (4-0) and Choco Mucho (3-0) in the standings.

"However, ang dami pa rin talaga naming aayusin," he was quick to add. "We just have to take it as a learning experience, and we just have to move forward given na may tuloy-tuloy kaming laro sa mga susunod na araw."

Jaja Santiago put up 15 points including 11 kills and three blocks, while Shaya Adorador earned Player of the Game honors after an all-around performance that saw her contribute six kills, four aces, and two blocks.

Chery Tiggo looked headed for a comfortable victory after cruising to a 25-10 win in the opening set, where they were gifted 10 free points off Perlas' errors.

Perlas played much better in the second set and even reached set point, 24-22, off a hit by Sue Roces as the Crossovers struggled with their first ball. But they got a big lift from Rachel Austero, who converted a power tip to make it 24-23, and an unforced error by Perlas knotted the count at 24. Another kill by Roces gave Perlas another set point, 25-24, but Santiago scored back-to-back points to shift the advantage to Chery Tiggo. Veteran setter Tina Salak completed the comeback, winning a joust at the top of the net.

The Crossovers needed to mount another comeback in the third set as they trailed, 23-21, thanks to a Cherry Nunag hit. Chery Tiggo took the next four points as Perlas succumbed to its errors, with a mishit by Jhoana Maraguinot securing the victory for the Crossovers.

It was the second consecutive loss on back-to-back days for Perlas, which faces a daunting schedule after a delayed start to their campaign due to COVID-19 issues.

Roces and Nicole Tiamzon each scored 11 points for Perlas, which got a better outing from Maraguinot (6 points). After committing 31 errors in a loss to Choco Mucho on Sunday, the Perlas Spikers limited their miscues to 21 points this time around.

However, they only managed 29 kills, well off the 38 attacks registered by Chery Tiggo.