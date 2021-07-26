PBA: No timetable yet for Romeo's return, says SMB coach Austria

Terrence Romeo has now missed back to back games for San Miguel due to his knee injury. PBA Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- There is still no timetable for the return of San Miguel guard Terrence Romeo, after he suffered a knee injury in their first game of the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup.

This, according to SMB head coach Leo Austria who nevertheless is hopeful that the high-scoring guard can return sooner rather than later.

"Wala pang timeline," Austria said after their slim 88-86 victory over the NorthPort Batang Pier on Sunday night.

"But I think in the near future, sooner he'll be back with us. Because yesterday, he's with us in the practice, doing some shooting and continuous 'yung kanyang strengthening," he revealed.

Romeo had to be helped off the court after hurting his knee in the fourth quarter of San Miguel's first game of the conference against the Meralco Bolts, and have since missed back-to-back games.

He was fortunate to avoid major injury, as the ligaments in his knee are all intact, according to multiple reports. San Miguel team manager Gee Abanilla previously told ABS-CBN News that the results of Romeo's MRI were "encouraging."

"He (Romeo) told me na maybe after a week, I'll start practicing with the team," said Austria.

But they also have no plans to rush Romeo back into action, the coach said. Romeo, who has won two PBA titles since being traded to San Miguel in December 2018, missed the bulk of the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup due to a shoulder injury.

"What we want for him is to get back a 100%," said Austria.

"Alam naman natin kung paano siya maglaro eh, talagang every game is all out. I'm happy for him at nagpakita siya sa amin sa practice kahapon," he added.

Romeo scored 18 points before his exit due to injury. Meralco went on to beat San Miguel, 93-87.