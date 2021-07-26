Olympics: Yulo's coach takes blame for poor performance in floor exercise

Carlos Yulo's coach, Munehiro Kugimiya, took the responsibility for his poor outing in the qualifiers of his favorite event, the floor exercise, in men's artistic gymnastics in the Tokyo Olympics.

Much was expected of Yulo, particularly in the floor exercise, where he won the world championship in 2019.

He faltered at the Ariake Gymnastics Center on Saturday, finishing in 44th place after scoring just 13.566 points, and way off the top eight who advanced to the finals.

"Coach Mune," as he is referred to, opened up about the event on social media, where he said that, "If you want to blame, please say to his coach."

"If you want to say waste, please say to his coach. He is the person who has the responsibility," he added.

The coach stressed that Yulo "is always trying his best," and the mistake happened because of him.

"The path we have taken is not easy," he stressed.

"I 100% respect his tears, and I promise this experience (will) make him stronger than (he is) now," he added.

Yulo still has a chance to win a medal, having qualified for the vault finals with a score of 14.712.

Kugimiya said Yulo is already focusing on this.

"Please support and (pray) for him," he said.

Yulo has already tempered expectations for the vault finals, saying: "Malabo po. Marami pong magaling."

He competes on August 2, still at the Ariake Gymnastics Center.

