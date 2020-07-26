WATCH: Kuzma shines in Lakers' scrimmage win over Magic

One day after his 25th birthday, Kyle Kuzma came off the bench to help the Los Angeles Lakers defeat the Orlando Magic, 119-112, in a scrimmage ahead of the restart of the NBA season on Saturday afternoon (Sunday in Manila).

Kuzma scored 25 points on top of 7 rebounds, while LeBron James put up 20 points and 7 assists in just 25 minutes of action.

The Lakers took control with a 35-19 first quarter, though the Magic rallied in the third frame when they scored 40 points. The Lakers held on, with their reserves coming up with big plays in the fourth period.

DJ Augustin had 21 points and 5 assists to lead the Magic.

