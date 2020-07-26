NBA: Jazz hold off Heat; Bucks beat Kings

The Utah Jazz held on for a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat in a scrimmage at the Walt Disney World Complex in Orlando, Florida on Saturday (Sunday in Manila).

The game went down the wire, and featured eight deadlocks and 16 lead changes. Miami's Solomon Hill missed a three-point attempt at the buzzer that could have won the game for the Heat.

Rudy Gobert scored 21 points to go along with eight rebounds and two blocks to lead the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson came off the bench for 17 points, four rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Kelly Olynyk led the Heat with 27 points and eight boards.

In another scrimmage, the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks came away with a 131-123 triumph over the Sacramento Kings.

Milwaukee led by as much as 29 points, but the Kings drew close in the second half before eventually falling short.

Kyle Korver (22 points) and Brook Lopez (21 points) led the way in scoring for the Bucks. Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo played just under 16 minutes and finished with 15 points, nine rebounds, and six assists.

Buddy Hield came off the bench to score a team-high 19 points for the Kings.

Meanwhile, Caris Levert scored 27 points to power the Brooklyn Nets past the San Antonio Spurs, 124-119.

Seven players scored in double-digits for the Los Angeles Clippers in a 105-100 win over the Washington Wizards.

(For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website).