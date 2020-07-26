LOOK: Brandon Vera, wife Jessica welcome baby boy

Mixed martial arts (MMA) star Brandon Vera and his wife, Jessica, welcomed their firstborn, a baby boy, two weeks ahead of schedule.

Atreyu Timothy Vera was born on July 22, weighing eight pounds and 2.3 ounces. Jessica gave birth at the Guam Memorial Hospital.

On social media, Vera revealed that his wife was not due to give birth until August 5th, but the delivery "goes as perfect as anyone could ever hope for and more."

"Nenja is my Wonder Woman," he said of his wife. "Thank you for taking and making this journey happen."

Jessica expressed her gratitude for Vera, saying: "He has helped me tremendously during this pregnancy, then through labor, and now through raising Atreyu each day."

"I catch myself falling in love with him more and more each day, especially with our little bundle of joy now," she added.

