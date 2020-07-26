LOOK: Arvin Tolentino, Brandy Kramer get married

Barangay Ginebra rookie Arvin Tolentino was "the happiest man on earth" on Saturday, after he and longtime girlfriend Brandy Kramer tied the knot.

The two have been together for six years, and got engaged in June 2019.

"To marry the person you set your heart upon is a joy unparalleled in human life," Tolentino wrote on Instagram. "And yesterday, I was the happiest man on earth."

Kramer posted on Instagram that she was "officially Mrs. Tolentino."

"Today, I choose you to be my husband. I accept you as you are, and I offer myself in return. From this day forward, you will never walk alone," she also wrote.

Tolentino played collegiate basketball for Ateneo de Manila University and Far Eastern University before being selected by Ginebra in the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft. Kramer, meanwhile, played collegiate volleyball for San Beda University.

