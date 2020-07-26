All set for PSC's online national coaching certification

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Sports Commission's National Sports Coaching Certification Course (NSCCC) will be held virtually starting Monday.

A project under the Philippine Sports Institute's Sports Education and Training Program, the NSCCC began in Tagum City in 2018, and was held in Legazpi City and Davao City last year.

Coaches from Visayas will be the first to participate in the online coaches' certification. A total of 1,090 coaches registered for the session.

"The present situation in the country should not deter us from continuing our programs and services to the sports community, specifically in enhancing the competencies of our coaches in the schools and the LGUs (local government units)," said Ramon Fernandez, the PSC's oversight commissioner for the Visayas.

Sports coaches of elementary and high school teams in the Visayas will be the initial batch of online learners for the course's Level 1 modules on Sports Philosophy, Sports Pedagogy, Sports Psychology, Sports Physiology, Talent Identification, and Sports Ethics.

Lecturers will be PSC-PSI sports education dean Prof. Henry Daut, PSC-PSI sports psychology head Dr. Karen Katrina Trinidad, PSC-PSI sports physiology head Prof. Josephine Joy Reyes, PSC-PSI sports specialist Prof. Luis Serafin Cosep, and Fr. Fonz Suico, CSSR.

A blend of synchronous and asynchronous learning methods will be applied through the use of Google Meet and Google Classroom tools.

Passers of the Level 1 pilot staging in Legazpi and Davao are also expected to continue with Level 2 online, while a separate course curriculum for coaches of sports for the differently-abled is being planned for launch this November.

"More coaches from other regions nationwide will have the opportunity to avail of Level 1 modules later this year," said PSI Sports Education Head Henry Daut.

Coaches from Region 1 and CAR will have their sessions on August 10 to 13, while coaches from Region 10 are scheduled for August 17 to 20.

The three-level course program aims to prepare coaches to meet the demands of their responsibility and ensure a vibrant sporting experience for athletes through the enhancement of their competencies and skills.

Among its objectives is the establishment of a national standard for sports coaching in the country.

