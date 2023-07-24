More confident Filipinas look to crash New Zealand's party

The Filipinas are seeking a better result when they play co-host New Zealand in the FIFA Women's World Cup. PFF-PWNFT.

A loss in their first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup match has not dented the Filipinas' confidence as they look to pull off an upset against co-hosts New Zealand, Tuesday afternoon at the Wellington Regional Stadium.

The Philippines made its debut at the global stage last Friday at the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, absorbing a 2-0 loss to world No. 20 Switzerland that nonetheless showcased the team's potential.

"Obviously, getting that first one under the belt is important. I've said it yesterday and the other day, I thought the way they performed in that game was unbelievable for a debutante," Philippines coach Alen Stajcic said on Monday in Wellington.

"For our team to get through that match in the way that they did was amazing. Obviously, we wanted a win, but now we move on to the next game with a lot more confidence and belief, knowing that we can compete with the big teams in the world," he added.

That confidence and belief will be tested against New Zealand, with the tournament co-hosts entering on a high after a sensational 1-0 victory over European powerhouse Norway in their own opener, Thursday at Eden Park.

Ranked 26th in the world, New Zealand shocked world No. 12 Norway as they silenced their attack, led by Ada Hegerberg and Caroline Graham-Hansen, for over 90 minutes. A goal by Hannah Wilkinson in the 48th minute proved to be the winner for the Football Ferns.

The Filipinas are familiar with New Zealand, having played them in a friendly in September 2022. That match occurred behind closed doors, and this one will be played out in front of what should be a capacity crowd -- most of which will be cheering for the home team.

"We wanna crash the party and it's not really their party; it's everyone's party. It's our party as well," said Stajcic.

Kick off is at 1:30 p.m., Manila time.

A win by New Zealand against the Philippines will seal their place in the knockout phase with six points from two matches. The Filipinas, for their part, are in a must-win situation if they hope to keep their round-of-16 bid alive.

"We know it's gonna be a difficult one, but I think all of us have been rising to the occasion, and tomorrow will be nothing less," assured Philippines striker Katrina Guillou.

New Zealand, for its part, said it has "come back to earth" following the celebratory mood of its stunning win over Norway.

"We made history," said New Zealand coach Jitka Klimková . "We enjoyed it, it was a great evening, great next day when we were still smiling at each other and felt that victory."

"But the next day, it was absolutely a re-shift and a re-focus. That's where we are right now. We are controlling things that we can control, and under our control is our focus," she added. "We are back on earth, and we are ready to fight again."



RELATED VIDEO