Joshua Pacio is delighted with his friend and training partner Lito Adiwang's career move to go to Bali and become one of the pioneer members of HIIT Studio.

“I’m so happy for Lito. We’re all assessing our careers, and a lot of people are saying we’re young. But, looking at it, in five to eight years we could be retiring. So why not take the chance to go out and improve and learn, right?” the former ONE strawweight world champion said.

Both were previously in Team Lakay’s camp, but eventually parted ways when Adiwang chose to continue his career in Indonesia.

Pacio, on the other hand, is now with Eduard “Landslide” Folayang and company at Lions Nation MMA

But even if they are now away from each other, Pacio bared that he is glad that the well-travelled Adiwang would be able to learn more as he continues to get back in shape following his ACL tear in March 2022.

“I feel like he’s taking advantage of all the relationships that he’s built there, coaches who can help him improve his boxing and grappling. I’m really happy for him,” Pacio said.

Previously, ‘Thunder Kid’ was with MuayFit Malaysia in 2016 before heading to AKA Thailand for 18 months.

Pacio said that he still has his reservations in facing Adiwang who he has considered his brother.

“Lito and I will always be brothers. If there comes a time wherein we have to fight – if it’s for the belt – then we have no choice because we’re not teammates anymore. [But] if it isn’t for the belt, I still have my reservations fighting him," he said.