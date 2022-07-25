The Philippine women's under-18 national team. Photo courtesy of the PFF



The Philippine women's under-18 national team suffered a 4-0 defeat to Australia to open their campaign in the AFF U-18 Women's Championship, Monday afternoon at the Jakabaring Athletic Field in Palembang, Indonesia.

It was a tough opener for the young Filipinas, who surrendered the opening goal to Avaani Prakash in the 26th minute.

India Beier doubled Australia's lead in the 58th, and Prakash grabbed a second two minutes later. Maya Lobo, who subbed in for Prakash after her second goal, completed the scoring in the 69th.

Isabella Flanigan had an opportunity for the Philippines in the first half but could not convert her strike.

The Filipinas are off to a 0-1 start in Group B. They will play Myanmar on Wednesday at the same venue.

Chantelle Maniti, who like Flanigan is already a senior national team player, captained the squad. Marnelli Dimzon is calling the shots for the team.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout phase.