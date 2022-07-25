Mac Guadana powers Lyceum past FEU in FilOil

Mac Guadana (7) missed just two shots in Lyceum's big win against FEU. Photo courtesy of FilOil EcoOil Sports.

MANILA, Philippines -- Mac Guadana was virtually unstoppable as he powered Lyceum of the Philippines University to a 71-62 triumph against Far Eastern University (FEU) in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup, Monday at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Guadana, a sophomore guard, put on a shooting clinic as he made 10 of his 12 attempts, including seven of nine from long range, to finish with 28 points in 27 minutes of action.

With Guadana red-hot from the field, the Pirates led by as much as 20 points, 56-36, late in the third quarter. The Tamaraws were able to cut the deficit to just nine points, 69-60, with 52.3 seconds left off a Patrick Sleat split at the line.

FEU ran out of time, however, as Maverick Venoya drilled a dagger jump shot with just 34.8 seconds to play to ice the game for the Pirates.

"I just have to remind my players na they have to enjoy the game. Sometimes 'pag 'di nila ine-enjoy, mas lalo silang nape-pressure eh," said coach Gilbert Malabanan as the Pirates gained their first win in Group B of the tournament.

Lyceum also drew solid games from John Barba, who had nine points and eight rebounds, and veteran Renzo Navarro, who finished with seven points, seven assists, two boards, and two steals, as the team collectively went 10-of-26 from downtown.

L-Jay Gonzales poured 11 points for FEU in its second straight defeat.

In the first game, Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) used a strong 14-3 finish to pull the rug under University of the East, 72-65.

Adam Doria drained five treys for his 21 points and JP Maguliano chipped in 13 points, seven rebounds, and four assists for the Generals' first win in Group A.

"Very evident that we're too tight. I told them to not get pressured kahit na UAAP team 'yung kalaban namin," said coach Oliver Bunyi as EAC crawled its way back from a 13-point first half hole, 41-28.

The scores:

First Game:

EAC 72 -- Ad. Doria 21, Maguliano 13, Cosejo 7, Umpad 7, Gurtiza 6, Robin 5, Balowa 4, Dominguez 4, An. Doria 3, Luciano 2, Cosa 0, Cabuhat 0, Vista 0.

UE 65 -- Payawal 12, K. Paranada 10, N. Paranada 9, Sawat 7, Beltran 6, Antiporda 6, Pascual 6, Pagsanjan 5, Lorenzana 4, Remogat 0, Tulabut 0.

Quarters: 20-24, 30-41, 49-55, 72-65.

Second Game:

LPU 71 -- Guadana 29, Barba 9, Bravo 8, Navarro 7, Umali 4, Aviles 4, Venoya 4, Penafiel 2, Cunanan 2, Caduyac 2, Larupay 0, Montano 0, Omandac 0, Garro 0.

FEU 62 -- Gonzales 11, Tempra 9, Torres 8, Alforque 8, Sajonia 7, Songcuya 5, Montemayor 5, Sleat 3, Ona 3, Sandagon 2, Gravera 1, Bagunu 0.

Quarters: 19-17, 37-28, 56-38, 71-62.