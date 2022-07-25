Diaz and Naranjo will wed on July 26, the anniversary of her gold medal triumph in the Olympics. Photo from Mayad Studios' Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines -- Having a family with her soon-to-be husband Julius Naranjo is a priority for Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz, but it will have to wait until after 2024.

The couple will wed on July 26 in Baguio City -- on the first anniversary of Diaz's triumph in the Tokyo Olympics where she ended the country's long wait for a gold medal in the Summer Games.

In an interview with Karen Davila, Diaz said both she and Naranjo want to have children in the near future, adding that she feels ready to have a family.

"Yes, we're planning to have our family soon. Ako, gusto na. But we're still aiming for Paris 2024," said Diaz.

Diaz is still planning to compete in the Paris Olympics in 2024, in what will be her fifth stint in the Summer Gamesr. There, she will go up to the 59-kg weight class after ruling the 55-kg division in Tokyo.

"Mas challenging," admitted Diaz of the move up in weight class. "Mas natatakot ako ngayon kasi siyempre, 'yung body weight is 59. Noong Tokyo, 55. So I have to move up ng body weight."

"Siyempre kailangan kong lumakas ng plus 20 to 30 kilos. Sinasabi ng iba na imposible, pero kung gugustuhin mo, together with Team HD, his specialty, kaya naman," she added.

Naranjo, himself a former weightlifter, has taken over as Diaz's head coach after her previous mentor, Gao Kaiwen, returned to China at the conclusion of their campaign in the 2020 Summer Olympics.

While Diaz's weightlifting career remains at the forefront, the couple is already planning for their family as early as now. Naranjo is hoping to have a son, while Diaz said she wants a baby girl first.

"Sa tingin ko, ready naman. Kasi pinili ko eh," Diaz said of embracing the new challenge of motherhood in the future. "Once ako kasi, as a person, 'pag pinili ko or nandoon na, committed ako."

Diaz and Naranjo's full interview with Davila can be watched below: