FilOil: Tamayo dominates anew as UP downs Perpetual Help

UP forward Carl Tamayo in action against Perpetual Help. Photo courtesy of Filoil EcoOil Sports



MANILA, Philippines -- Carl Tamayo led the way for the University of the Philippines in a 75-64 triumph against Perpetual Help, Monday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

It was the second straight victory for the Fighting Maroons in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup. Tamayo put up 21 points, nine rebounds, and two assists in the wire-to-wire victory for the defending UAAP champions.

Tamayo conspired with Harold Alarcon and Gerry Abadiano in a 14-5 run that turned a relatively close 59-54 game into a commanding 73-59 advantage for UP with just a little over three minutes to play.

"This stretch for us, we play five straight games so 'yung mga corrections, that's what we're trying work out," said deputy Mo Gingerich, who stepped in for head coach Goldwin Monteverde.

Alarcon, JD Cagulangan, and Terrence Fortea all scored eight points apiece as UP made eight of its 25 shots from rainbow country.

Perpetual leaned on Jielo Razon's 16 points from five triples in the defeat.

The Scores:

UP 75 -- Tamayo 21, Cagulangan 8, Fortea 8, Alarcon 8, Lina 7, Gonzales 6, Abadiano 5, Catapusan 4, Torculas 4, Calimag 2, Ramos 2.

PERPETUAL 64 -- Razon 16, Orgo 10, Abis 8, Flores 6, Omega 6, Egan 5, Aurin 5, Martel 4, Barcuma 2, Nunez 2, Cuevas 0, Nitura 0, Boral 0, Ferreras 0, Kawamura 0.

Quarters: 22-12, 38-34, 59-49, 75-64.