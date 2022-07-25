FilOil: Adamson crushes Arellano for early Group A lead

Joshua Barcelona stepped up in the fourth quarter of Adamson's win against Arellano. Photo courtesy of FilOil EcoOil Sports



MANILA, Philippines -- Adamson University seized the early lead in Group A of the FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup with a 67-48 demolition of Arellano University, Monday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Joshua Barcelona scored seven of his 10 points in the Soaring Falcons' 21-point fourth quarter to fend off the Chiefs en route to their second straight win.

However, Adamson coach Nash Racela was less than pleased with the effort of his squad, saying that they played "lousy."

"I just want our team to learn to see the bigger picture. Ayokong short-sighted sila. I want to have that mentality that we want to prepare for the games in October," he explained.

Matt Erolon shot 5-of-6 from downtown to lead the Soaring Falcons with 15 points while Cedrick Manzano contributed 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals to send Arellano to its first loss in the tournament.

In the third game of the day, University of Santo Tomas also used a late spurt to turn back Jose Rizal University, 86-78, in their respective openers.

Veteran big man Sherwin Concepcion scored eight of his 20 points in the final period. He drilled six three-pointers on top of five rebounds and three assists to lead UST to the win. Bryan Santos scored 20 points in the first half for the Growling Tigers.

UST pulled away late, staging a 20-5 run that gave them an 85-71 lead with just a minute and a half to play in the game.

"Ang mahalaga dito, 'yung panalo. Gusto namin manalo palagi," said interim coach Jinino Manansala as he stood in place of the newly hired UST head coach Bal David.

Ry dela Rosa, finally playing again for the Heavy Bombers after an ACL injury last year, had 17 points from five treys in this Group B action.

The Scores:

UST vs. JRU

UST 86 -- Concepcion 20, Santos 20, Baclaan 12, Manalang 10, Cabanero 9, Manaytay 7, Mantua 3, Stevens 2, Wilson 2, M. Pangilinan 1, Lazarte 0.

JRU 78 -- Dela Rosa 17, Celis 13, Amores 11, Miranda 10, Sy 7, De Leon 6, Guiab 6, Dionisio 4, Arenal 2, Bongay 2, Villarin 0, Tan 0, Medina 0.

Quarters: 10-12, 37-36, 59-59, 86-78.

Fourth Game:

ADU vs. AU

ADAMSON 67 -- Erolon 15, Barcelona 10, Manzano 10, Lastimosa 8, Flowers 7, Sabandal 7, V. Magbuhos 4, Yerro 4, Torres 2, W. Magbuhos 0, Maata 0.

ARELLANO 48 -- Flores 13, Doromal 8, Menina 6, Tolentino 6, Oftana 6, Valencia 5, Mallari 2, Talampas 2, Sunga 0, Oliva 0, Ongotan 0, Balo 0, Domingo 0.

Quarters: 10-12, 30-24, 46-35, 67-48.