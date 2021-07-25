VisMin Cup: Clarin on brink of sweep after beating Zamboanga del Sur

Carlo Lastimosa hit a clutch shot for Clarin against Zamboanga del Sur. Photo courtesy of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas.

MANILA - Clarin on Sunday move on the verge of sweeping the elimination round of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup.

The Sto. Niño fended off the gritty Zamboanga del Sur, 96-91, at the Pagadian City Gymnasium.

They have a chance to earn an automatic finals berth, but standing in their way is another unbeaten team in Basilan. Game time is at 4:00 p.m.

After trailing for most of the way, Zamboanga got to within two points, 80-82, with still 3:21 left in the game thanks to a Dan Sara three-pointer.

But Joseph Eriobu and Carlo Lastimosa carried Clarin to the finish line. The pair drained back-to-back three-pointers, before Pamboy Raymundo capped off their run with a layup in transition for a 90-82 lead with just 1:45 remaining.

Another triple by Raymundo with 43 seconds left served as the dagger, as Clarin improved to 7-0 in the Mindanao leg.

Lastimosa scattered 22 points, seven assists, and four steals for Sto. Niño. John Wilson added 17 points and seven rebounds of his own.

Eriobu pumped in eight of his 12 points in the fourth quarter to go with his seven rebounds and two assists.

Adrian Celada had five triples on his way to 17 points for ALZA Alayon. Dan Sara chimed in 18 points on 6-of-17 shooting to go with seven assists against three turnovers.

Dennis Daa got his usual double-double performance with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Zamboanga Del Sur created a three-way logjam for sixth place with Kapatagan and MisOr with identical 2-5 win-loss records.

ALZA Alayon plays the Brew Authoritea on the last day of eliminations on Tuesday, 2 pm.

The Scores:

Clarin 96 - Lastimosa 22, Wilson 17, Eriobu 12, Marcelino 11, Raymundo 7, Baetiong 7, Pagarte 6, De Mesa 6, Hayes 5, Berdan 3, Mangahas 0.

Zamboanga del Sur 91 - Sara 18, Celada 17, Daa 15, Pepito 10, Jabello 9, Poligrates 8, Moneva 4, Larolin 3, Tajonera 3, Bangcoyan 2, Raflores 2, Puerto 0.

Quarterscores: 26-23, 42-45, 65-67, 96-91.