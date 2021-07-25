VisMin Cup: Basilan demolishes Zamboanga City by 66 points

Michael Juico led the way in Basilan's huge victory over JPS Zamboanga City. Photo courtesy of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas.

MANILA, Philippines -- Jumbo Plastic-Basilan continues its dominant run in the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup.

The Peace Riders zoomed to another quick start and destroyed JPS Zamboanga City by 66, 133-67, at the Pagadian City Gymnasium in Zamboanga del Sur on Sunday.

It was the most lopsided victory in the league's short history, shattering MJAS-Zenith's 38-point win over Tubigon in the Visayas Leg, 104-66.

Basilan ties Clarin for the top spot with identical 6-0 win-loss cards. The two squads battle on Monday at 4:00 p.m.

Just like in their past games, the Peace Riders rolled to a first quarter barrage, outscoring their foes 33-17, for a double-digit advantage right away.

Basilan then built an invincible 40-point spread heading into the fourth period, thanks to a 38-18 explosion in the third frame.

The Peace Riders would further the lead even more in the fourth canto, unleashing a league record 44 points while holding JPS to just 18.

"Lagi ko sinasabi sa starters na we need to have a quick start para madala lahat pati yung second and third groups namin para maghawa-hawa," said Basilan head coach Jerson Cabiltes.

Michael Juico put up another performance to remember in just 13 minutes with 21 points on 10-of-12 shooting from the field to go with five rebounds.

Chris Bitoon almost had a double-double with 15 points and eight assists, while Michael Mabulac chimed in 14 points and six rebounds.

Abdullah Ramzi Latip in his first game for Basilan dropped 12 points in just five minutes of action.

The Peace Riders lorded in the paint with a 92-28 advantage. They also made good use of their deep rotation, producing 78 bench points while their foes only had 28.

Jerwin Gaco paced Zamboanga anew with 17 points and six rebounds, while Wang Alvarez added 10 points.

However, JPS missed the services of veteran players Gabby Espinas and Rudy Lingganay, both nursing minor injuries.

JPS finished the eliminations at 4-4, below the twice-to-beat area at fifth place. However, if one team sweeps the eliminations, Zamboanga can still have a twice-to-beat advantage come playoffs.

The Scores:

Basilan 133 - Juico 21, Bitoon 15, Mabulac 14, Collado 12, Latip 12, Bringas 11, Baloria 9, Hallare 7, Gabo 6, Saliddin 6, Uyloan 5, Siruma 5, Taganas 4, Manalang 4, Lunor 2.

Zamboanga City 67 - Gaco 17, Alvarez 10, Cardona 9, Yu 7, Salim 6, Belencion 4, Ferrer 4, Neypes 3, Jumao-as G 3, Wanimal 2, Jumao-as N 2, Jeruta 0, Matias 0.

Quarterscores: 33-17, 51-31, 89-49, 133-67.