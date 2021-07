Kevin Alas led the way for NLEX against TerraFirma. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- The NLEX Road Warriors used a big second half to defeat the TerraFirma Dyip, 108-94, on Sunday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Trailing 44-41 at the half, NLEX outscored TerraFirma 32-23 in the pivotal third quarter to take control of the game.

Kevin Alas led NLEX with 21 points while JR Quinahan added 19 points. The Road Warriors bounced back from a defeat to San Miguel Beer in their previous game.