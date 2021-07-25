Olympics: Jayson Valdez misses cut, finishes 44th in shooting

Filipino shooter Jayson Valdez will not compete for a medal after winding up in 44th place in the men's 10-meter rifle competition on Sunday, at the Asaka Shooting venue in Tokyo.

Valdez started off slow before finding his rhythm in the fourth and fifth series, but his six-round total of 612.6 was only good for 44th among 47 competitors.

Only the top eight advance to the finals.

China's Yang Haoran led the way in the qualifiers with a six-round total of 632.7.

Also through to the finals are American shooters Lucas Kozeniesky (631.5) and William Shaner (630.8), Slovakia's Patrik Jany (630.5), Turkey's Omer Akgun (629.8), Vladimir Maslennikov of Russia (629.8), Hungary's Istvan Peni (629.4), and China's Liao Sheng (629.2).

