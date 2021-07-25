NBA: Wizards' Bradley Beal mulling trade request -- report

Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards dribbles the ball during the game against the Houston Rockets on February 15, 2021 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. File photo. Stephen Gosling, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

Washington Wizards star guard Bradley Beal is considering asking to be traded, Bleacher Report said Saturday.

While Beal consistently has said he wants to be with the Wizards for life, his attitude could be changing amid a coaching change and three straight seasons of sub-.500 play from his team.

With the NBA draft scheduled for Thursday, Beal likely will make his trade request before then, should he decide he wants to move on. And there should be ample interest from teams willing to package young talent or draft capital -- or both -- for an elite scorer.

The Wizards selected the 6-foot-3 Beal with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2012 draft. He's been among the top 10 scorers in the NBA each of the past four seasons.

In 2020-21, he averaged 31.3 points per game, 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 60 games and was selected to his third All-Star Game. He also connected on 88.9 percent of his free throws.

Beal, 28, was selected to the U.S. Olympic men's basketball team but was forced to withdraw because of COVID-19 protocols.

