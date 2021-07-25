Home  >  Sports

LOOK: Jordan Clarkson, apl.de.ap visit Pacquiao in training

Posted at Jul 25 2021 10:48 AM

Filipino ring icon Manny "Pacman" Pacquiao welcomed some celebrity visitors during his training camp at the Wild Card Gym on Saturday (Sunday in Manila).

Filipino-American NBA star Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz, as well as apl.de.ap and J Rey Soul of the Black Eyed Peas got to watch the "Pacman" as he prepared for his upcoming bout.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Clarkson, the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year, posted some shots of Pacquiao in action on his Instagram stories, including a clip of the Philippine senator working the speed bag. 

Pacquiao is set to take on unbeaten American Errol Spence Jr. on August 21 in Las Vegas.

It will be Pacquiao's first fight since July 2019, when he defeated another American boxer in Keith Thurman to become the oldest boxer in history to win a welterweight title.

