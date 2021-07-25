Boxing: Irish Magno advances to round of 16 in women's flyweight

Irish Magno of the Philippines in action against Christine Ongare of Kenya. Ueslei Marcelino, Reuters.

(UPDATED) Filipina boxer Irish Magno claimed a comprehensive victory over her Kenyan opponent, Christine Ongare, to advance to the round-of-16 of the women's flyweight division in the Tokyo Olympics, Sunday at the Kokugikan Arena.

All five judges gave the bout to Magno, 5-0, for a unanimous decision victory.

With the result, both Filipina boxers are now through to the round-of-16 of their respective divisions in Olympics boxing after Nesthy Petecio took down Marcelat Sakobi Matshu of the Democratic Republic of Congo, 5-0, in the women's featherweight event on Saturday.

Magno got off to an aggressive start and used a huge flurry of punches late in the first round to claim the lead. With Ongare looking to score in the second round, Magno displayed great patience and skill, overcoming her opponent with counterpunches.

A confident Magno then dominated the third round, overwhelming her smaller opponent.

"She stuck to the fight plan and delivered with a flourish" said Ed Picson, the secretary-general of the country's boxing federation, on Twitter.

Magno will face off against Thailand's Jutamas Jitpong in the round-of-16. The Thai boxer won via unanimous decision against Roumaysa Boualam of Algeria.

Magno has history with Jitpong, having beaten the Thai in the semifinals of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games where she went on to settle for the silver medal.

Their round-of-16 showdown is set for July 29.

