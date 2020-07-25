UAAP: Javi, Juan GDL reiterate return to UP in Season 84

Javi and Juan Gomez de Liano still have their sights set on giving their all for the teams they play for together, even in the face of the continuing COVID-19 crisis.

"It's very unfortunate kasi ako, I was really excited to represent Nueva Ecija," Juan said in last Friday's "The Prospects Pod."

"That was something I was really looking forward to, but there's nothing else we can do."

The brothers were all set to suit up for Nueva Ecija in the MPBL all while they were already starring for Marinerong Pilipino in the PBA D-League. This, on top of them being part of the Gilas Pilipinas pool.

Unfortunately, the continuing COVID-19 crisis has put their plans on pause.

Still, both of them are hard at work keeping in game shape. "The work never stops for us naman," Javi said.

Whenever they get to play for Nueva Ecija or Marinero or Gilas, one thing's for certain -- Javi and Juan GDL are not forgoing their eligibility to play for University of the Philippines just yet.

As Javi put it: "I really wanna play again for UP right after my stint with Nueva Ecija. Next year, I'm gonna play with Nueva Ecija pa rin, but whenever Season 84 is I'll be playing for UP."

Earlier in the year, Javi decided to sit out UAAP Season 83 to focus full time on Gilas.

Not long after, Juan followed suit, while also adding that they were also about to showcase their skills in the MPBL and the PBA D-League.

Fast forward to now, and the long-term view has not changed one bit; they will be back in Maroon and White in Season 84.

"Since high school, palagi kong sinasabi sa sarili kong gusto kong mag-champion yung UP bago mag-graduate. Actually, I was already thinking of going to the PBA Draft last year," Javi said.

"Kaso lang, hindi ko talaga matanggal sa isip ko to give a championship to UP one day."

Juan added: "I've been in UP for seven years and personally, I just wanna bring a championship kahit isa lang."

In UAAP 84, Diliman's homegrown talents have reassured their faithful that they would be back in the saddle for playoff, or even championship, contention.

And there, they may very well have even more help in the form of two more GDLs.

Follow this writer on Twitter, @riegogogo.

For more sports coverage, visit the ABS-CBN Sports website.

