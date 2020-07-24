Boxing: Why amateur Eumir Marcial has perfect style for the pros

Eumir Marcial is bound to succeed in the pro ranks because of his crowd pleasing style of fighting, according to a longtime fight analyst.

Atty. Ed Tolentino added that Marcial's potential will also be amplified after joining forces with MP Promotions.

"He has a style that is more suited in the pros. Marcial is a pressure fighter who owns a sledgehammer left. He is exciting," said Tolentino.

The analyst said most amateur fighters are trained to pile points since amateur bouts are won mainly in such manner. Most fans though see such style as "boring."

"But in the case of Marcial, he fights like a pro. He is entertaining to watch and does not have the boring, tactical style usually associated with amateur boxers," said Tolentino, adding that Marcial will benefit from associating himself with Manny Pacquiao's company.

"Having eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao in your corner is like tapping Albert Einstein as your math tutor. Pacquiao yields considerable influence in boxing and one can see how MP Promotions has become a force in the international fight scene," Tolentino said.

"Marcial can learn a whole lot from Pacquiao, in terms of improving his skills and even in learning the business side of boxing."

Tolentino, however, cited two things that could complicate Marcial's professional career early on.

"My concern with Marcial turning pro is that he still has the Olympics at the back of his head. Marcial is better off concentrating solely on pro boxing, but the thing is, he has already secured a spot in the Olympics. Sayang naman ang spot," said Tolentino.

"(Also) he is already 24, which is a rather late age to turn pro. He will be 25 by the time he turns pro in October. Marcial will be under pressure to make an impact right away. He does not have the luxury of time."

