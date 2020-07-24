Boxing: Tyson wants to scratch boxing itch with comeback, says analyst

Mike Tyson might be boxing again for two reasons -- he can't anymore contain his craving to be inside the ring, and money.

"In Tyson's case, it is about feeling the need to scratch a boxing itch," veteran fight analyst Ed Tolentino said.

"But, yeah, there is so much money in boxing pay-per-views, live streaming and Tyson and (Roy) Jones (Jr.) want to dip their fingers into the money jar."

Tyson, 54, agreed to make a comeback fighting another legend in Jones Jr. on September 12 in Los Angeles.

It will be an 8-round exhibition bout wherein they will wear headgear for safety.

"If this match was held some 20 years ago, it would have been a dream match. Holding it today, well, it is just like witnessing boxing's version of the seniors tour in tennis," Tolentino said, adding that Jones would be no match against Tyson.

"In my opinion, Roy Jones might not even last 2 rounds. Jones has nothing more to offer," he siad.

"On the other hand, Tyson may be looking good hitting the mitts, but those mitts never bothered to hit back. Jones, though, is a very safe pick."

