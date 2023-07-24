WMovement Founders. (From L-R) Jasmine Tiu-Malto, Mariana Lopa, Micaela 'Mix' Bautista, Allyssa 'Lang' Dogong, Sami Bo-ot, and Therese 'Ther' Aseron. Photo courtesy of WMovement.

MANILA — Alongside the triumphs of the Gilas Pilipinas Women on the global stage is the clamor for a local basketball platform that can help maintain and develop furthermore the world-class talent of Filipina players.

And this is where WMovement comes in, an organization that prides itself on “making moves for women by the women."

Founded by the group of its CEO Allyssa Dogong and fellow founders and ex-players Mariana Lopa, Sami Bo-ot, Therese Aseron, Micaela Bautista, and Jasmine Tiu-Malto, they established WMovement to promote its mission of allowing Filipina aspirants to hone their basketball skills while also breaking the barriers of Philippine sports.

"Our goal is to build something sustainable and scalable, both for the community and the business aspect. We want to gather everyone and show them that there's a community for women's basketball that aims to maximize the opportunities and break down the barriers so we can grow women's sports in the Philippines," said Dogong.

"Alam namin na so many people have tried to put up leagues before, but the problem is walang nagsi-stick na liga. It's still difficult to make a model na affordable to the team owners and also provide quality competition for players. Lagi kaming nagre-reklamo until we realized, bakit hindi na lang tayo yung magpa-liga?" added Lopa, a former Ateneo Lady Eagle who is now a lawyer by trade.

With this, the organization will be staging the First 3x3 Elite Invitational Tournament on August 12-13 at the Veacon Hope Sports Center in Caloocan, the third of the 3x3 tournaments that WMovement so far has staged this year.



"When I went to Korea, that's our big takeaway eh. Lugi tayo kasi walang league na competitive dito. Our girls, except if you're a part of Gilas, walang nalalaruan na competitive talaga. Kaya mas ginanahan kami to push it more because it's the only way na we can compete internationally," said Lopa.

Heading the eight-team tournament are Uratex Dream and Titan, who have also given their all-out support to the organization.

Uratex previously made waves by topping the women’s division of the Red Bull Half Court en route to their World Finals in Serbia in September, while Titan represented the country at the 2023 Shinhan Bank SOL WKBL 3x3 Triple Jam in Seoul last June.

The duo, alongside the other six squads, will be locking horns in the 3x3 stage that Lopa described as advantageous for all parties that are involved.

"It's more financially affordable for the team owners and at the same time, when girls play 3x3, less yung comparison sa gender. We're not as quick, the game is almost always grounded, but those are put aside because the game is so fast. This really differentiates us because the comparison kills us," she said.

In addition, they want these legs of 3x3 tournaments to jumpstart two long-term goals that will help the Filipinas build a career while also being able to provide for their needs.

“We have a two-pronged goal,” Lopa bared. “We want women's basketball to be appreciated for what they do on the court and we want to highlight yung skills ng players on the court, and to really have basketball to be practical enough to be a source of livelihood for the ladies, a year-round tournament, may it be five-on-five or 3x3, that is successful in economics so that team owners will be incentivized enough to join and for the players to have it be an enough source of their livelihood."

And above all, she also said that this movement is all about developing and growing the Women’s basketball community in the country furthermore.

"Sometimes it feels unreal how much the community has grown," said Lopa. "The greatest asset of women's basketball is the people. There was nothing next for us and we just focused on the off-court stuff, but because of that, it was personal for us to have the game grow and it allowed us to use the stuff that we learned off-court to help the game grow more."