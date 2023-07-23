TNT Triple Giga aims for repeat in PBA 3x3 Leg 4

PBA IMages.

MANILA — TNT Triple Giga will try to be the second team this season to win consecutive legs as the PBA 3x3 Season 3 First Conference Leg 4 tips off on Monday at the Ayala Mall Circuit Makati.

TNT, who is coming off a Leg 3 win after defeating Pioneer Elastoseal last week, 17-13, will be headed by Almond Vosotros, Lervin Flores, and Samboy De Leon. Ping Exciminiano will also be making his return in lieu of Gryann Mendoza.

But Legs 1 and 2 winners Barangay Ginebra San Miguel will be looking to spoil the Triple Giga’s chances as they join TNT in Pool alongside the Meralco Bolts.

Ginebra was ousted by TNT in last week’s quarterfinals, 21-19, after a Mendoza game-winner, and their revenge can come as early as tomorrow as the two squads faceoff at 1:50 PM.

Returning for Ginebra are Kim Aurin, Ralph Salcedo, John Ubalde and Raphael Cu.

Leg 3 runners-up Pioneer meanwhile will be joined by Wilcon Depot, Blackwater Smooth Razor, and Northport.

Over to Pool C, third-placers CAVITEX Braves will be locking horns with San Miguel, Purefoods, and Terrafirma, with SMB and Purefoods opening the games during their 10:30 AM matchup.

The top two teams in Pool A and the top three squads from Pools B and C will move on to the quarterfinals stage on Tuesday at the same Makati venue.