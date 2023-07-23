PVL Media

MANILA — The two guest teams of the Premier Volleyball League will look to assert themselves on Monday as the Kurashiki Ablaze and Kinh Bac-Bac Ninh take on the Cignal HD Spikers and the PLDT High Speed Hitters on Monday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City, respectively.

Coming off a win against their Vietnamese counterparts, 23-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-11, during the guest teams' debut on Friday, the Japanese hitters still look to up their game more as they prepare for their 4:00 PM match against Cignal who holds a 1-2 win-loss record.

“We’re thankful for the invitation (to play) and, step by step, we will level up,” said Kurashiki mentor Hideo Suzuki through an interpreter.

“We know that the local teams are strong but we will do our best, we will show our worth,” added Suzuki. "This is a good experience for us, especially with so many fans. Filipinos really love volleyball."

Leading them in their previous game was Tamaru Asaka who put in 28 huge points, all of which came from attacks, and she would again be one of the pillars of the team as they face the HD Spikers just before their bout against the Creamline Cool Smashers on Tuesday.

But even with her scoring outburst, Asuka remained grounded and gave their opponents credit for their defense.

“Their blocking was good but I was able to adjust in time,” she said,

Meanwhile, Kinh Bac-Bac Ninh will look to bounce back when they face PLDT at the 6:30 PM game.

The High Speed Hitters are fresh off their 25-21, 25-19, 25-18 sweep of the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers, and will be banking on Honey Royse Tubino who led the team in their win with 20 points.

Me-an Mendrez is also expected to return as the High Speed Hitters hope to improve their record to 2-2.

